PKR maintains downward momentum against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s downward trend continued on Thursday as the local currency lost Re0.17 against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

The local currency closed at Rs227.12 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to an appreciation of 0.07 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs226.95.

The dollar is being sold between Rs231 to 235 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The local unit had depreciated by Rs49 in the outgoing year, according to forex dealers.

On the other hand, gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs188,600 per tola in Pakistan mainly due to a sharp rise in demand.

The per tola price of yellow metal increased by Rs900, hitting a new all-time high of Rs188,600 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram yellow metal price also increased by Rs772 to Rs161,694.

Comments