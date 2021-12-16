PKR remains stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday remained stable against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback closed at Rs177.98 against the local currency in the inter-bank currency market after a bit of fluctuation in intra-day trading.

The PKR rupee had closed at Rs177.98 against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

Currency experts said the local unit has lost over Rs25 against the dollar in the last seven months.

On the other hand, Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) after regaining momentum on Wednesday, witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 635 points to close at 43,731.

During Thursday’s trading shares of 255 companies witnessed a decline, while the share value of 90 companies saw advancement. The shares of 11 companies remained stable and were unchanged.

