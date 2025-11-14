Section 144 imposed in Kohat to curb illegal placer gold mining

KOHAT: Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in a decisive move to curb illegal placer gold mining in the district.

According to the district administration, credible reports indicated that certain individuals and groups had parked heavy machinery, including excavators, inside homes and residential areas near suspected mining sites. Officials said the presence of such machinery suggested preparations for unlawful gold extraction.

Despite multiple crackdowns in recent months, authorities noted that the continued concealment of excavators in populated localities had enabled the persistence of illegal mining activities.

Authorities warned that unauthorized mining operations not only disturb public order but also inflict serious losses on state resources.

Deputy Commissioner Mehsud said concrete evidence showed that excavators play a central role in placer gold mining operations, and their presence in residential zones was a major factor sustaining the illegal practice.

In light of the matter’s seriousness, the DC has issued a complete ban on the presence and parking of all types of excavators within the jurisdiction of police stations Lachi, Shakardara and Gambat. The order will remain effective for 60 days.

Any violation of the order will be met with legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The district administration has urged citizens to cooperate in implementing the order to safeguard public peace, protect the environment, and preserve state resources.