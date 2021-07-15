Plan to drop $9.5mn drugs for traffickers thru aircraft goes wrong

An Italian drug trafficker has used a light single-propeller plane to drop a shipment of cocaine, however, the plan went wrong as the bag packed with drugs worth $9.5 million fell through the roof of a neighbour.

A 28-year-old flight instructor from Rome, Francesco Rizzo, was accused of dropping the drugs on to a house in Oristano, Sardinia, in March while flying his light single-propeller plane at low altitude.

According to Dailymail UK, Rizzo dropped the canvas bag packed with 8.5 kilograms of pure cocaine for the traffickers near the small of Baratici San Pietro, however, it fell through the roof of a neighbour.

The homeowners called the police after hearing a loud bang who were left confused about how the drugs ended up being their home.

The street value for the cocaine was around £6.8million ($9.5 million), said the local police.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the plane had departed from Roma Urbe airport before making a pit stop at Monti della Tolfa airfield before heading to Sardinia. Photographed by CCTV, the GPS, which investigators analysed showed that the plane had flown over villages in Oristano.

For three months, the police were trying to track down the pilot who also works for a Hungarian company flying VIPs and private planes.

On Tuesday, Rizzo was arrested when making a stop at Cagliari-Elmas airport on Sardinia on a flight from Germany. The hunt is on to track others involved in drug trafficking.