Plan to fire Salman Khan’s house plotted in U.S.: Reports

The plan to attack Bollywood star Salman Khan and open fire outside his Mumbai residence in Bandra was reportedly plotted in the U.S., by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the plan of firing attack outside Salman Khan’s house was hatched by the right-hand men of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the U.S., said the Mumbai police, after preliminary investigations of the horrifying incident.

According to the details, Anmol, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, who also claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post, had contacted the U.S.-based gangster Rohit Godara, to hire professional shooters for the task. This decision was made because of Godara’s extensive network of professional shooters spanning several states in India, said the officials.

Reportedly, both the bike-borne assailants, who opened fire outside Khan’s home in Galaxy apartment of Bandra during the wee hours on Sunday, belong to the notorious gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, who himself is currently in the Tihar Jail of Indian capital Delhi, for his involvement in multiple high-profile murder cases, including of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala as well as of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Notably, Godara is also notorious for his involvement in a series of violent crimes and is wanted in a recent murder case of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.

Meanwhile, Anmol claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, reading, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength. This is the first and last warning. After this, the firing will happen at your home.”

He is also an accused in Moose Wala’s murder and is currently absconding.

Pertinent to note here that Bishnoi had openly admitted previously that he planned to eliminate Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998. Y-Plus security has already been in place for the actor since last year following the series of threats from the gang.

