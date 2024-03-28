Plan underway to digitize tax system: PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the revival of economy is the biggest challenge and topmost priority of the incumbent government.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society in Islamabad today, the premier said that a plan was underway to modernize the revenue collection system.

The prime minister further said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR is being fully digitized and efforts are afoot to increase the tax base.

He highlighted that the government recently organized Tax Excellence Awards aimed at encouraging active taxpayers, exporters and women entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister said that privatization of government-owned enterprises, institutional reforms, internal and external investment and austerity are the government’s priorities.

Lauding the role of Media in ensuring good governance and providing awareness to the public, he urged the industry to effectively highlight the fruits of economic stability under SIFC.

Terming fake news a big challenge, he underscored the need for working together against curbing this issue. He also invited the journalist community to support the government in its efforts for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.