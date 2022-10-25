Plane carrying Arshad Sharif’s body lands at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The private airline’s plane carrying slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s body landed at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday night.

The family members of the slain journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif were present at the Islamabad airport to receive his body.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Murad Saeed were also present at the airport.

Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid and he will be laid to rest in Islamabad on Thursday.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television. He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

The journalist’s family has requested the media and general public to refrain from speculations and spreading rumours about Arshad Sharif’s death in this hour of grief for his loved ones.

