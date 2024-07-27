Plane carrying Turkish FM makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A plane with Turkish Foreign Minister (FM) Hakan Fidan and his delegation on board made an emergency landing at Karachi airport, ARY News reported.

According to sources within the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the plane was heading to Ankara, Turkiye, and was running out of fuel.

The plane’s captain contacted Karachi Air Traffic Control and requested for an emergency landing and refueling. The PCCA granted the permission as the plane landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 4:55 pm.

After refueling, the plane carrying the Turkish foreign minister and his delegation departed for Ankara.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori reached the airport and held a short meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

According to a press statement issued by Governors House, Kamran Tessori greeted the Turkish Foreign Minister with a warm welcome to Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah was also present during the meeting held at the airport’s lounge.

The governor and foreign minister discussed matters of mutual interest, including the expansion of Pak-Turkiye relations.

“They also discussed cooperation in investment and other sectors, with Governor Tessori inviting Turkish investors to invest in Sindh and assuring them of full support. Hakan Fidan also expressed interest in investing in Sindh,” the statement read.