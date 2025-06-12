VIDEO: Indian plane crash survivor’s miraculous escape in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A passenger miraculously survived a plane crash in India’s Ahmedabad on Thursday as he managed to jump out of the aircraft just in time.

The passenger identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, survived a devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad as a video showing him injured but in stable condition emerged.

Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171 and bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing at least 241 people, according to police reports.

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, aged 38, was seated in seat 11A, near the emergency exit. As per reports, the lone survivor of the ill-fated plane managed to jump from the emergency gate just moments before the aircraft crashed into a residential area near Ahmedabad Airport.

Indian media outlets have released footage showing Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, injured but alive, walking away from the wreckage before being transferred to a hospital for treatment. Authorities confirm he sustained injuries during his escape but is now under medical care.

The survivor said that he sensed something was wrong with the plane just 30 seconds after takeoff, prompting his quick decision to leap from the emergency exit.

The crash, which occurred around 2:00 PM local time, is one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 169 Indian nationals and 53 Britons, issued a MAYDAY call shortly after takeoff, indicating a severe emergency.