Plane crashes on takeoff in Kathmandu with 19 aboard

A plane crashed during takeoff in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Wednesday morning with 19 people aboard, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported citing an airport official.

The newspaper said the Saurya Airlines plane crashed at around 11:00 am (0515 GMT) with police and firefighters engaged in rescue efforts.

“Nineteen people, including aircrew, were aboard,” the paper reported, quoting airport spokesperson Premnath Thakur.

News portal Khabarhub reported that the airplane had caught fire and was “releasing a significant plume of smoke”.

Plane crash in Kathmandu ,Nepal. 5 out of 19 passengers officially dead as of now. pic.twitter.com/lbBGI70Juq — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 24, 2024

The flight was en route to Pokhara, an important tourism hub in the Himalayan republic.

Saurya Airlines exclusively flies Bombardier CRJ 200 jets, according to its website.

Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.

But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.

The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.