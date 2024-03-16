Plane loses panel mid-flight in latest Boeing mishap

Departing from San Francisco International Airport at 10:20 am with 139 passengers and six crew members, the Boeing 737-824 aircraft’s issue came to light upon its safe landing at Mogue Valley International/Medford Airport in Oregon, as reported by an international media outlet.

United Airlines confirmed the discovery of the missing external panel only after the plane had been parked at the gate, meanwhile, the pilots remained unaware of the incident during the flight.

According to United Airline, the absent component was identified as the wing-to-body fairing situated beneath the aircraft, where the wing and body intersect.

The airline announced to conduct a comprehensive examination of the aircraft, carry out necessary repairs, and launch an investigation into the cause of the damage.

Meanwhile, the plane has been grounded pending further investigation.