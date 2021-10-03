Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger plane was struck by a bird before landing at New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday, reported ARY News.

A private airline’s flight ER-500 flying from Karachi to Islamabad was preparing to land at the Islamabad airport when it was struck by a bird. However, the pilot of the aircraft managed to land it safely.

ALSO READ: PIA PLANE HIT BY BIRD AFTER TAKE-OFF FROM KARACHI AIRPORT

Officials at the airport relayed the aircraft’s landing gear was damaged due to the bird strike.

It has been grounded for necessary repair work, the airline’s management said.

ALSO READ: PUNJAB DELIBERATES BIRD HAZARD CONTROL TO CURB BIRDSTRIKES, OTHER INCIDENTS

The plane was fly back to Karachi today. The management said another aircraft is being arranged to take passengers to the port city.

On August 2, a Karachi-bound plane had conceded a bird strike soon after taking off and thus made an emergency landing without suffering any loss to passengers.

The plane suffered mechanical and bodily damage, sources familiar with the incident had said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!