Planning to travel to Turkey: What you need to know before you start journey

ANKARA: Pakistan’s Embassy in Ankara has advised Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Turkey to familiarise themselves with the new quarantine rules the Turkish government has announced for passengers arriving here.

The Turkish government announced on June 28 the new quarantine rules that came into effect on July 1.

According to these rules, passengers arriving from Pakistan will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. They can quarantine themselves either at facilities to be provided by the Turkish government or at designated hotels.

Whether they are sent to the government facilities or asked to stay at self-paid hotel is left to Turkish authorities’ discretion. Hotel rates are stated to be approximately Euros 200 per night per person.

Those in quarantine can take a PCR test after seven days and if it turns out to be negative, they can leave the quarantine facility. However, according to the embassy’s information, hotels are charging for the full 10 days.

“In view of the above, Pakistani nationals are advised to fully familiarize themselves with the rules governing their travel to Turkey and make an informed choice about visiting Turkey under the present circumstances,” the embassy said in a statement.

“They should also be prepared to pay for their quarantine at government-designated hotels at rates determined by the Turkish authorities and be prepared to deal with any inconvenience they may encounter as a result of their informed decision.

The Pakistan Missions in Turkey are available to assist our nationals to the best of our abilities.”