1,270 kg plastic shopping bags seized in Multan

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) seized 1270 kilogram plastic shopping bags of thickness less than 75 microns, banned by the Punjab government.

EPD Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Sunday that teams of the department conducted inspections of 871 various shops from June 5 to up till now.

He further said the teams imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on the shopkeepers for violation of ban.

The teams were doing inspection on a daily basis to enforce the provincial government orders as plastic also contributes to environmental pollution, he added.

Hameed Akhtar further said the department was striving hard to provide pollution free environment to citizens and all possible steps were being taken in this regard.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained departmental stores across the province from using plastic shopping bags for sale of essential commodities.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the high court gave this restraining order on a petition moved by Advocate Salman Khan Niazi.