'Platonic' S3: Stephanie Koenig joins crew

American actress and film producer Stephanie Koenig joined the Apple TV+ series Platonic Season 3.

In the recent update, Stephanie Koenig joined Apple TV+’s Platonic Season 3, adding a new character to the comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

She will play the character of Alex, a lawyer who has recently started working at Charlie’s firm. Charlie is portrayed by Luke Macfarlane. The casting marked another television role for Koenig, who has built a strong comedy and drama résumé in recent years.

Created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic follows former best friends Sylvia, played by Rose Byrne, and Will, played by Seth Rogen, as they reconnect after years apart. Their renewed friendship quickly becomes a major part of their lives, often creating unexpected complications.

The series also explored friendship, relationships and the challenges of approaching midlife, balancing its character-driven stories with comedy.

Season 2 sees the longtime friends dealing with a series of new challenges involving work, weddings and relationship troubles. As they attempt to support each other through these changes, their close bond continues to affect the people and circumstances around them.

The Platonic Season 3 cast also includes Macfarlane and Carla Gallo. Sony Pictures Television produces the series, with Stoller’s Stoller Global Solutions operating under an overall deal with the studio. Stoller, Delbanco, Byrne and Conor Welch executive produce alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

Koenig previously starred as history teacher Gwen Sanders in FX’s English Teacher, where she was also a writer. Her other credits include Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, Paramount+’s The Offer and HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

Her addition to Platonic Season 3 introduces another familiar television face to the Apple TV+ comedy as the series continues its story of friendship and midlife relationships.