Play Google Android games on your PC. Know How?

Google is launching a limited beta of its app to bring Android games to Windows PCs, however, the facility is limited to users in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan initially.

The move would allow Windows PC owners to play popular Android games like Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival, and Three Kingdoms Tactics.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Google is promising “seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC,” suggesting that you’ll be able to easily resume games between multiple devices.

“Players can easily browse, download, and play their favorite mobile games on their PCs while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs,” says Arjun Dayal, group product manager for Google Play Games. “No more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices; it just works with your Google Play Games profile!”

Read More: SONY FACES DEEP-POCKETED RIVALS AS MICROSOFT TAKES ‘CALL OF DUTY’

Google Play Games will also include Play Points that can be earned while playing Android games on PCs.

Comments