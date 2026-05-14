Play Minecraft Java Multiplayer: A Step-by-Step Guide to Peer-to-Peer
- By Zaeem Basir -
- May 14, 2026
Ready to team up with friends in Minecraft Java Edition? Playing multiplayer is a breeze with the peer-to-peer (P2P) option.
Here’s how to set it up:
Step 1: Ensure You’re on the Same Network
Make sure you and your friends are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This ensures a smooth and lag-free experience.
Step 2: Launch Minecraft Java Edition
Open Minecraft Java Edition on your computer.
Step 3: Open to LAN
Start or load a world in single-player mode.
Press ESC to open the game menu.
Click “Open to LAN”.
Choose your game settings (gamemode, difficulty, cheats).
Click “Start LAN World”.
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Step 4: Share Your Local IP Address
Find your local IP address:
Windows: Open Command Prompt and type ipconfig. Look for IPv4 Address (usually starts with 192.168).
macOS/Linux: Open Terminal and type ifconfig | grep “inet”.
Note down the IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.5).
Step 5: Connect Friends to Your World
Friends should open Minecraft Java Edition.
Click “Multiplayer”.
Click “Direct Connect”.
Enter your IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.5:25565).
Click “Join Server”.
Troubleshooting Tips:
Ensure firewall isn’t blocking Minecraft (allow Java through firewall).
Verify everyone uses the same Minecraft version.
Restart router/modem if connection issues persist.