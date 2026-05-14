Play Minecraft Java Multiplayer: A Step-by-Step Guide to Peer-to-Peer

Ready to team up with friends in Minecraft Java Edition? Playing multiplayer is a breeze with the peer-to-peer (P2P) option.

Here’s how to set it up:

Step 1: Ensure You’re on the Same Network

Make sure you and your friends are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This ensures a smooth and lag-free experience.

Step 2: Launch Minecraft Java Edition

Open Minecraft Java Edition on your computer.

Step 3: Open to LAN

Start or load a world in single-player mode.

Press ESC to open the game menu.

Click “Open to LAN”.

Choose your game settings (gamemode, difficulty, cheats).

Click “Start LAN World”.

Step 4: Share Your Local IP Address

Find your local IP address:

Windows: Open Command Prompt and type ipconfig. Look for IPv4 Address (usually starts with 192.168).

macOS/Linux: Open Terminal and type ifconfig | grep “inet”.

Note down the IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.5).

Step 5: Connect Friends to Your World

Friends should open Minecraft Java Edition.

Click “Multiplayer”.

Click “Direct Connect”.

Enter your IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.5:25565).

Click “Join Server”.

Troubleshooting Tips:

Ensure firewall isn’t blocking Minecraft (allow Java through firewall).

Verify everyone uses the same Minecraft version.

Restart router/modem if connection issues persist.