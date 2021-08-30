PlayStation 5 revised console weighs 300 grams lighter: report

Sony has introduced a fresh console model of PlayStation 5 which is 300 grams lighter than its original, according to a Forbes report.

The new feature came following the decreasing the heatsink. The weight size per console has been cut down to 3.9 to 3.6 kilograms.

The idea of Sony reducing its consoles’ weight is not anything new. It had come with a slim version of the record-setting console PlayStation 2 along with PlayStation 4.

The report further mentioned that a drop of 0.7 per cent was seen after a reduction from 8.6 pounds to 7.9 pounds.

Its disc model now weighs 4.5 kilograms or 9.9 pounds.

The console was launched last year in core markets to intense interest online, but with first-day real-world sales limited to pre-order picked-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven a boom in gaming demand.

The video gaming giant had made launch sales online only to maintain social distancing, calling for consumers to “be safe, stay home, and place your order online”.

The next-generation console, which had a cost of $500 or $400 without a disk drive, was sold out on major retailing sites in Japan with some conducting lotteries to distribute limited stock.

On Japan’s top flea market platform from Mercari, consoles were selling for more than $900.

Pent-up demand for the PS5, which offers cutting-edge graphics, faster load times and a new controller with immersive feedback, has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has seen consumers flock to gaming but has strained supply chains.