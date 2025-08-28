Sony reveals PlayStation Plus Monthly games for September 2025

Sony has unveiled PlayStation Plus Monthly games lineup for September 2025, including a fan-favourite classic game.

The lineup for the upcoming month includes Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.

All three games will be available to claim for PlayStation Plus members on September 2.

As per the PlayStation Plus Monthly games lineup for September 2025, Psychonauts 2 and Stardew Valley will be available for PS4, while Viewfinder will run on both PS4, PS5.

August’s offerings, including Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 will be available to players till September 1.

Psychonauts 2

The first game in the Plus Monthly games lineup for September 2025 is Psychonauts 2, a sequel to the classic 2005 platformer.

Stardew Valley

The title is considered a classic and one of the games that kick-started the modern cozy game push.

PlayStation describes Stardew Valley as “You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life.”

Viewfinder

The third and final game in the Plus Monthly games lineup for September 2025 will have players, “Use an instant camera to challenge perception, redefine reality and reshape the world. View the world through a new lens in this charming and unique first-person puzzle adventure.”

The announcement about the lineup for the upcoming month comes just days after Sony hiked the price for PlayStation 5 in the United States of America by $50.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the US starting on August 21,” the company said in a statement on August 20.