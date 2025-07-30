PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for August revealed

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for August 2025 has brought exciting new games for fans to enjoy in the upcoming month.

Sony’s director of Games Services, Adam Michel, announced that fan-favourite games such as Lies of P, Day Z and My Hero One’s Justice 2 will be available to PlayStation Plus players from August 5.

“As we announced a couple of weeks ago, the PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary celebrations are still going strong, and we’re excited to reveal a few more surprises! Starting August 5,” he said in a statement.

Apart from the upcoming PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup, members will also be able to claim a special set of 15th Anniversary Avatars, he added.

Sony will introduce several avatars featuring Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal with no additional cost.

Lies of P

Released in 2023, Lies of P is a Soulslike genre original action-RPG game.

“In this grim reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s treasured tale, Pinocchio is trying to find the mysterious Mr. Geppetto. His journey takes him to Krat, a Belle Époque-inspired city whose humanity has been lost to madness and killer puppets. Pinocchio must battle for survival using a range of weapons and swappable Legion Arms with special abilities. He will also encounter non-hostile characters, but you will have to help him lie to fulfil his dream of becoming human,” as per PlayStation’s description of the game.

DayZ

DayZ is a survival game where up to 60 players must strive to endure a post-apocalyptic world populated by frenzied infected and other survivors. With no checkpoints or saves, when you die, you lose everything and have to start over.

My Hero One’s Justice 2

My Hero One’s Justice 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas!