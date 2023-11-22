PlayStation Portal users report unbearable lag levels

The Nintendo Switch revolutionized portable gaming and inspired many to copy the model including Steam Deck, however, the PlayStation’s entry into the field with the PS Portal got mixed, negative and positive responses.

After its launch, it is understandable that there will be some bugs expected, unlike the presumed flawless performance of PS Plus. However, some users are reporting unplayable levels of lag, as seen via social media.

Amid concerns, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 emerges as a potential solace for PS Portal users, at least for now!

A clip which was shared by @PowerstancePino on X, formerly Twitter, of how Horizon Forbidden West runs on the PS handheld, which looks super laggy. It is so annoying to the users when the lag interferes with the gaming experience.

Quick clip of Horizon Forbidden West running on PlayStation Portal over Wi-Fi. pic.twitter.com/HCwU8fHQha — Nick Pino (@PowerstancePino) November 15, 2023

Amidst the circulation of videos pointing out the lag issues with the new PS Portal, @ItsMrProducts express concerns, citing his own lag experiences with remote play despite high-speed internet with 140Mbps down, and 30Mbps up.

I fear a lot of people who don’t really understand what the PlayStation Portal is will have this sort of experience. Remote Play has always been shaky for me, despite having 140Mbps down, and 30Mbps up. https://t.co/NtRluw8nPx — Adam Vjestica (@ItsMrProducts) November 15, 2023



The distinction is drawn between the Switch, where games are physically present, and remote play, which involves streaming, a potentially unstable medium leading to lag issues.