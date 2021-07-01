Plea seeking return of Koh-i-Noor diamond adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday adjourned a petition calling for measures to bring back Koh-i-Noor diamond from British Queen Elizabeth-II.

The case was adjourned without hearing. The court office will announce next date of the hearing later on.

Barrister Javed Iqbal filed the petition seeking directives for the federal government to take measures to bring back the diamond to Pakistan.

He alleged that the British had snatched the diamond from Dalip Singh and took it to the United Kingdom.

He said the diamond become part of the crown of Queen Elizabeth-II at the time of her crowning in 1953. Queen Elizabeth had no right to have the Koh-i-Noor diamond as it was a cultural heritage of Punjab, he added.