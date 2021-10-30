Plea seeks LHC attention to proscribed group’s protest, HR violations

LAHORE: A petition filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday sought the court’s notice towards violation of human rights by the workers of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik, ARY News reported.

The petitioner pleaded to the court (LHC) to exercise its constitutional mandate over the protests being staged by the workers of the proscribed group.

“The proscribed group should be tackled with iron hands,” the high court was pleaded in the petition.

While seeking the court’s order over the protest, the petition pleaded for the opening of the blocked roads and violation of human rights in the protest.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet clerics today to discuss the ongoing situation in the aftermath of the outlawed TLP protest.

According to details, the prime minister would meet a group of religious leaders and present the ongoing situation in the country. After consulting with the clerics, the prime minister would address the nation.

This decision came after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by the prime minister on Friday. The NSC mulled over the ongoing situation in the aftermath of a violent protest from outlawed TLP that had resulted in the martyrdom of multiple cops and destruction of public and private property.

