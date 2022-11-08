Plea seeks LHC to ban use of tear gas against protests

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the use of tear gas against protesters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court’s single bench, comprises of Justice Shahid Karim, heard the petition filed by a citizen Shireen Nawaz.

The court issued notices to the parties over the plea.

“Tear gas has been hazardous for the human health and made of dangerous substances that could affect lungs,” according to the petition.

“An affected person could suffer from lung cancer as well as various breath diseases. Tear gas was also used as a weapon in the world wars,” petitioner argued.

“The use of toxic tear gas against one’s own countrymen is cruelty.” Use of tear gas has been prohibited in wars as well as against protests and demonstrations under various international conventions and protocols,” petitioner argued.

“Pakistan has been a signatory of these international conventions. In Pakistan tear gas used against protesters without any lawful authority,” according to the petition.

Petitioner has pleaded to the court to impose ban the use of tear gas against protesters in the country.

