KARACHI: Sindh’s sernior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that a large number of double-decker and electric buses will arrive in Karachi during the current year.

Sharing the good news with Karachi’s citizens provincial minister said that the double-decker and modern electric buses will run on various routes in the city.

“The government of Sindh working on vision to modernize the public transport system,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said after the People’s Bus Service now a large number of EV and double-decker buses being added in the transport system. “The Sindh government’s projects will set the direction of Karachi’s future,” provincial minister said.

He said the electric buses apart of being environment friendly will ensure a low cost and comfortable travel in city.

Sharjeel Memon said that the double-decker buses will offer a new identity to transport culture and beauty to the city.

“This step is not only the increase in buses, but also a new beginning of a journey towards the modern Karachi,” minister added.