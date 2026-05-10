PLL Invites International Bids for Two May LNG Spot Cargoes

KARACHI: Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market, has invited bids from international suppliers for the procurement of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for the month of May 2026, ARY News reported.

The company is seeking the first cargo for the delivery window of May 12 to May 16, followed by a second cargo between May 24 and May 28.

Two LNG cargoes to be delivered later this month at Port Qasim, Karachi.

PPL has set May 11 as the deadline for bid submissions.

According to an official tender notice released, the cargoes are to be supplied on a Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) basis.

These tenders were issued to address the country’s growing energy requirements.

Previously, two bids for spot cargoes were canceled in anticipation of restored gas supplies from Qatar; however, the new tenders suggest a shift in strategy to meet immediate demand.

PLL is a public sector entity, incorporated under the Pakistan Companies Ordinance 1984 and operates under the governance of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Government of Pakistan. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL).

PLL is mandated by the GOP to carry out the business of importing, buying, storing, supplying, distributing, transporting, transmitting, processing, measuring, metering and selling of natural gas, LNG and re-gasified LNG.

In this capacity, PLL procures LNG from international markets and enters into onward arrangements for the supply of gas to end users, thereby managing the whole supply chain of LNG from procurement to end users.