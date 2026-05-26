LAHORE: The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has issued an important advisory regarding legal ownership documentation for properties in Lahore, announcing that the green property certificate will become the only recognised proof of ownership from July 1, 2026.

In a statement shared on social media, the PLRA said that all public and private housing schemes in Lahore will be required to adopt the new system, under which only the green property certificate issued by the authority will be treated as a valid legal ownership document.

The authority urged citizens to demand a property certificate while buying or selling property to ensure legal protection of their ownership rights.

According to the PLRA, all housing schemes are now legally bound to transfer their records to the Housing Societies Management System (HSMS) under newly introduced laws.

The authority said the move aims to safeguard public rights, improve transparency, and eliminate fraudulent property transactions through a digitised verification system linked with NADRA, digital maps, and the e-registration system.

The Green Property Certificate is an official document issued by the PLRA that verifies the ownership and legal status of a property. Officials said the certificate confirms that a property is legally registered, free from disputes, and recognised in official government records.

The certificate will also allow citizens to digitally verify ownership and securely use their properties for legal and financial purposes.

Notably, the Punjab government has already suspended the issuance of Fard, the traditional record of land ownership, as part of broader land and revenue reforms across the province.

Under the new system, the Green Property Certificate will replace the role of Fard in proving ownership rights, and all future property transactions will be carried out through the new digital certificate system.