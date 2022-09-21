Plug breaches and cuts in canals, SHC orders officials

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered officials to plug canal breaches and cuts, ARY News reported.

The high court’s circuit bench Sukkur expressed resentment over a report submitted by officials with regard to flood relief response and drainage of the floodwater.

A division bench, comprised of Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, heard petitions filed by flood victims over the government machinery’s failure to provide relief to affected people.

Chief Engineer told the court that breaches in Mirwah canal could not be plugged due to lack of security. The court ordered the DIG Sukkur to provide security to the irrigation department’s staff.

The bench also summoned provincial secretary irrigation in the next hearing of the case.

The Additional Registrar will visit the SCARP pumping station and submit report to the court.

“The administration did nothing and only telling stories in the court”, petitioner’s counsel Advocate Shabbir Shar said.

The bench also expressed dissatisfaction over the reports submitted by District Health Officers (DHOs) of Ghotki and Khairpur. “Medical facilities are insufficient in relief camps, flood affected people should be provided better medical facilities,” the court said.

“It is a human tragedy people are getting ill and dying by disease, while the officer has been suspended,” Justice Zafar Rajput remarked.

“What is the reason of delay in appointment of the project director of SCARP even 15 days have passed,” the bench questioned. “If SCARP’s officer has been transferred, why another officer not posted,” the court questioned.

“Some tube-wells are being operated in Rohri Canal for removing the water,” Executive Engineer SCARP informed the court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until October 15.

