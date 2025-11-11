Pluribus Review: Vince Gilligan's Haunting New Sci-Fi Series Explores a World of Forced Happiness

Vince Gilligan returns to television with his latest creation, Pluribus, now streaming on Apple TV+. This dystopian thriller examines an unnervingly cheerful society through the eyes of ‘Carol’, brought to life by Rhea Seehorn in a mesmerizing performance.

Fans of Vince Gilligan who cherished his groundbreaking work on Breaking Bad have reason to celebrate. Pluribus represents his first major television venture in more than ten years since the conclusion of his acclaimed crime drama. This science fiction series blends mystery, dark humor, and philosophical depth—hallmarks of Gilligan’s distinctive storytelling style.

Pluribus unfolds in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where protagonist ‘Carol Sturka’ (Rhea Seehorn) finds herself trapped in an Orwellian nightmare. The series presents a chilling premise: the unhappiest woman alive becomes humanity’s last hope against an epidemic of artificial contentment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The opening sequence immediately establishes an atmosphere of unease. While streets, workplaces, and homes appear ordinary on the surface, something feels profoundly wrong. Citizens display an unnatural serenity, exhibiting excessive helpfulness and disturbing levels of cheerfulness.

‘Carol’ works as a celebrated fantasy-romance author, penning swashbuckling love stories that captivate her readership. Ironically, she despises her own creations, dismissing them as “mindless crap.” Her partner ‘Helen’, who doubles as her literary agent, encourages her to pursue more meaningful work. But before ‘Carol’ can embark on this artistic transformation, she discovers the world has fundamentally changed—and she’s among the few remaining individuals immune to a mysterious contagion of enforced joy.

Rhea Seehorn’s Compelling Performance

True to Vince Gilligan’s reputation, Pluribus employs deliberate, methodical pacing. The two-episode premiere gradually reveals its mysteries rather than rushing toward exposition. The initial episode’s ambiguity draws audiences directly into ‘Carol’s’ mounting terror and confusion as reality crumbles around her. Episode two deepens the psychological complexity while raising more questions than it resolves—a calculated approach that creates genuine narrative tension.

Viewers familiar with Rhea Seehorn’s work in Better Call Saul recognize her exceptional ability to convey emotional complexity while maintaining sharp comedic timing—qualities that serve her perfectly in Pluribus. Her interpretation of ‘Carol’ as a cynical, acerbic, yet surprisingly funny character creates immediate audience connection. Seehorn captures her character’s isolation, anxiety, and bewilderment with remarkable authenticity, making ‘Carol’s’ journey profoundly resonant for contemporary viewers.

The combination of intentionally measured pacing, meticulous world-building, and Seehorn’s compelling performance creates an addictive viewing experience that leaves audiences desperate for subsequent episodes. While the wait between installments may test patience, each new chapter rewards that investment as unsettling details coalesce into a larger pattern.

Follow ‘Carol’s’ desperate attempt to rescue civilization from the sinister happiness consuming everyone around her—a journey that promises to challenge perceptions about contentment, conformity, and what it truly means to be human.

Have you experienced the first two episodes of Pluribus on Apple TV+? Share your impressions of Vince Gilligan’s latest series in the comments below.