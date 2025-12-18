Pluribus set for season 2 as Apple TV+ capitalizes on breakout success

Apple TV+ is set to renew Pluribus for a second season. The news was confirmed that the sci-fi drama will continue after its breakout debut on the streaming platform.

The series was under production for Season 2 before the show premiered. Pluribus launched in early November and quickly became one of Apple TV+’s most-watched original series.

The show starred Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and is set in a world overtaken by a mysterious force that induces artificial happiness. The story follows Carol Sturka, one of the few people immune to the phenomenon, as she attempts to uncover the truth behind it and prevent global collapse.

Creator Vince Gilligan recently shared insight into the show’s future, revealing that he has a clearer sense of where Pluribus is headed than he did with previous projects such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. While Gilligan said the creative team has a general roadmap.

He also noted that the series is unlikely to run indefinitely, suggesting three seasons as a possible outcome while remaining open to expansion if the story demands it.

Rhea Seehorn also spoke about Season 2. She said she hopes the new episodes will continue to deepen her character’s complexity. She described Carol as a reluctant, deeply human hero whose flaws make her relatable within the show’s high-concept sci-fi setting.

According to production sources, filming for Season 2 is expected to begin in spring 2026. Based on the production timeline of Season 1, the second season may arrive in late 2027 or early 2028. Each episode reportedly carries a $15 million budget, placing the total cost of a nine-episode season at approximately $135 million.