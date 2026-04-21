Pluto TV's Getting a Major Summer Tech Boost

Pluto TV is getting a major tech upgrade this summer, and it’s going to take the free streaming service to the next level.

Paramount is merging Pluto TV, Paramount+, and BET+ onto a single unified tech stack by mid-2026, which will simplify management, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.

This upgrade will bring improved interface responsiveness, faster loading times, and expanded capabilities like seamless account syncing and enhanced content discovery tools.

Pluto TV will also incorporate modern coding standards and underlying technology from Paramount+, ensuring a smoother user experience.

The merger aims to boost content recommendations, ad planning, and measurement, making Pluto TV a more competitive option in the free streaming segment. With over 250 live channels and thousands of on-demand titles, Pluto TV is poised to become an even more popular choice for cord-cutters.

Key Benefits:

Unified Tech Stack: Simplifies management and reduces costs

Improved User Experience: Faster loading times and enhanced content discovery

Expanded Capabilities: Seamless account syncing and personalized recommendations

Increased Content: More live channels and on-demand titles.

Pluto TV is getting a major tech upgrade this summer, which will merge its platform with Paramount+, creating a unified system to improve the viewing experience.

This upgrade will bring faster loading times, improved content discovery, and expanded capabilities like seamless account syncing. The move is part of Paramount’s effort to dominate the free streaming segment and compete with services like Tubi and Roku Channel.

The upgrade will also enhance advertising capabilities, offering advertisers more control over ad placements and targeting.

Additionally, Paramount is launching Precision+, an AI-enabled performance advertising product to help brands create strategic media plans with measurable outcomes.