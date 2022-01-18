PM phones Abu Dhabi crown prince, condemns Houthi attack on UAE

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday telephoned Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

The prime minister affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and rejection of any threat to the security and sovereignty of the Emirates, UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

He also offered his condolences for the victims of these attacks and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Pakistan's PM condemns Houthi terrorist attacks on UAE in phone call with Mohamed bin Zayed

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on civilian areas by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi on Monday that claimed several lives, including a Pakistani national.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said Islamabad offers condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. He said Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation.

On Monday, three fuel trucks were exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport in what Yemen’s Houthi group had said was an attack deep inside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

