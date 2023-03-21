PM allocated 10-acre land for ASPs training centre: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif allocated 10 acres of land for the training centre of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah, while visiting National Police Academy (NPA), announced that the Prime Minister (PM) allocated 10 acres of land for the training of ASPs, adding that the government is determined to provide the best facilities for training police officers.

Commandant NPA, Allah Dino Khawaja received the federal minister and briefed him in detail about the ongoing projects in the academy.

The interior minister lauded the NPA staff and said that the academy is the most prominent training institute for police officers which played a commendable role in providing leadership to the police force.

He said that the young officers who graduated from there sacrificed their lives in fulfilling their duty, while the officers played a commendable role in maintaining the law and order situation.

He added that the government is determined to provide facilities for training police officers.

Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the New Sports complex has the facilities of a gymnasium, squash court, and swimming pool for under-trained officers in NPA.

The interior minister also laid the foundation stone of the technical and physical training area in the police academy.

