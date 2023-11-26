PM Kakar to embark on UAE visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will embark on a three-day bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates today (Sunday).

During the visit, the PM will meet the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations.

The visit will include signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is free to carry out its political activities.

In an interview with a private news channel, PM Kakar stated that projects with ‘sizable figure’ of investment under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would be signed before end of the current caretaker setup.

“In the coming weeks, the nation will hear good news as we are soon going to Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and to other countries to sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) of the projects worth billions of dollars”.