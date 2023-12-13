PM Kakar rules out negotiations with terrorists, reiterates ‘no surrender’ policy

Amid rising terror incidents in Pakistan, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has ruled out negotiations with any terrorist group, saying that the state was pursuing an unyielding policy of no surrender and no retreat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News program “11th Hour”, PM Kakar said the Afghan soil is being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan and the Taliban government has to curb such terrorist activities.

However, the Afghan government has failed to take necessary steps against the terrorists as Pakistan and Afghanistan both know from where these attacks are being carried out.

A day earlier, at least 23 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and more than 30 troops wounded after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan’s Daraban area.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a group of six militants had stormed a security post but their attempt was foiled.

The assault was followed by blasts, as militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the gate and carried out a subsequent suicide bombing.

“The resulting explosion caused the building to collapse, resulting in multiple casualties. All six militants were engaged and killed,” the ISPR statement said.

Illegal immigrants

PM Kakar said that the Afghan immigrants have been living in Pakistan as guests for decades and their repatriation from Pakistan is not permanent. Afghan citizens can come to Pakistan after proper documentation.

He clarified that the goal was to send back the undocumented aliens, not to perpetually ban them.

SC military verdict

PM Kakar thanked the Supreme Court for realizing, appreciating and enunciating the matter considering it very significant for the social order.

Earlier in the day, a six-member Supreme Court bench, in a 5-1 majority verdict, conditionally suspended its October 23 unanimous ruling nullifying military trials of 103 civilians, pending a final judgment.

The prime minister said showing leniency and allowing people to do anything to the state institutions they wanted, would pose an existential threat to the state.

However, he clarified that only the individuals who attacked military installations on May 9 should be tried in the military courts, but not those who held protest demonstrations before the parliament or Supreme Court.

General elections

Regarding upcoming elections, Prime Minister Kakar said that so far, he saw no impediment in holding general elections on February 8

Mentioning serious security challenges in Southern KP and Balochistan, he said the electoral activities were however going on being participated by all the parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On the privatization process, PM Kakar pledged dedicated efforts and said the caretaker government would take the process to the advanced stage where the reversal would be difficult even for the future government.

To another query, the prime minister said he had excellent working relations with the establishment and positive collaboration with the presidency. He commended President Arif Alvi as a decent and educated individual who had been cooperating on state affairs without significant impediments.

Discussing cricket, the prime minister said he had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to diversify cricket and expand it from Lahore and Karachi to other parts with beautiful landscapes like Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan. Spreading cricket will enhance people’s involvement, channelize national sports enthusiasm, and link tourism to create economic activity, he added.

He also called for partnering with Australia, the UK, and other cricketing nations to give a new strategic direction.

The premiere said the government would also make efforts to ensure that all of the PSL contests are played locally in Pakistan.

On the Gaza situation, the prime minister said the two-state solution to Palestine issue was not just his stance but the world’s consensus under the Oslo Accord. He questioned the practicality of a one-state solution and advocated for letting Palestinians decide their future.