PM Kakar reviews progress on barter trade with Iran

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was held in Islamabad, in which the participants briefed the caretaker prime minister regarding the ongoing progress in the barter trade partnership with neighboring country Iran, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar presided over the high-level consultation meeting to review the country’s economy.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the latest economic indicators and trends that are currently shaping the nation’s financial landscape.

The participants discussed the status and ongoing progress in the barter trade partnership with neighboring country Iran.

The representatives from the business community pledged their unwavering support to the caretaker Prime Minister, the dedication and cooperation will play a pivotal role in reviving the country’s economy.

The recent raise in dollar value, the participants discussed the ways to combat the illegal business of foreign exchange.

Recognizing the importance of overseas Pakistanis as a valuable asset to the nation, Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar directed immigration and customs authorities to provide enhanced facilities to these individuals at airports.

He underscored the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the economy, emphasizing their role in strengthening the country’s financial foundations.