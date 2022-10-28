PM appoints yet another SAPM, cabinet grows to 75

The headcount of the federal cabinet has increased to 75 as the Prime Minister appoints Tariq Mehmood Pasha as Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) for Revenue, ARY News reported.

According to details, the total number of SAPMs in the federal cabinet has gone up to 30. While the total cabinet is now 75 members are strong. The cabinet had lost one member after Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar resigned from his position.

Newly-appointed SAPM Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha has served as a Federal Secretary and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Prime Minister’s cabinet includes 34 ministers, seven ministers of state, and four advisors. However, 23 of the 30 SAPMs, including Miftha Ismail and Mian Javed Latif, have not been assigned any portfolios.

Back in September Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed eight special assistants, including Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

