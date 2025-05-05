PM approves Integrated Energy Policy, minister tells NA body

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that the government has approved the Integrated Energy Policy.

The minister made these remarks before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power. ardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will now process the policy in accordance with prescribed rules for formal approval.

“Once finalized, the Power Division will implement this policy over the next 10 years to guide electricity generation in the country,” the minister added.

He said that the Power Division had presented a detailed briefing to the prime minister on May 1 who subsequently approved the policy.

According to the minister, the new policy framework will include procedures, rules, and guidelines for the production of electricity, enabling the Power Division to present a comprehensive draft to the regulator for further processing.

“This policy will undergo a transparent review and approval process. A 10-year electricity generation plan has always been part of the system, outlining what types of electricity will be procured (solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear), the corresponding rates, and the technologies to be employed,” he added.

These planning decisions will significantly influence electricity prices. Historically, despite the Council of Common Interests (CCI) recommending procurement based on the least-cost methodology, power purchases have been made on an ad hoc basis, leading to inefficiencies and higher costs.

The minister added that under the new policy, approximately 7,000 MW will be procured through a competitive and rationalized mechanism, which is expected to reduce electricity costs by Rs.1,953 billion.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Idress while MNAs Chudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Malik Anwar Taj, Sher Ali Arbab, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry, Ali Afzal Sahi, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sanjay Perwani and Syed Amin ul Haque were also present.