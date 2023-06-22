PM asks int’l community to devise policy for economic justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the international community to devise a policy for economic justice and fairness.

He was addressing the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France tonight.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has urged the world countries to come forward in generous terms to formulate and provide an opportunity, a system and mechanism to satisfy most vulnerable at minimum and create harmony in terms of economic justice and fairness to save the world from trouble, quoted Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister said that unless we come out with a fair, comfortable and judicious formula for the distribution of financial resources, the world will never be in peace.

PM Sharif on Thursday joined the world leaders at the inaugural session of Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

French President Emmanuel Macron is chairing the Summit which is being attended by over 50 heads of states.

As a leading stakeholder in G-77 plus China grouping and also as a country adversely hit by climate change threat, Pakistan is better positioned for this role.

The two-day Summit will conclude on June 23 (Friday).

The premier arrived on Wednesday on an official visit to attend the Summit, at the invitation of the French President.

The prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s ambassador in France and diplomatic officials, besides senior French government authorities.

During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with different heads of state.