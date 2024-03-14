PM assures withdrawal of controversial IRSA appointment: Shoro

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured withdrawal of the notification with regard to controversial appointment of Chairman of the Indus Rivers System Authority (IRSA), Sindh irrigation minister said.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that the prime minister has noticed Sindh’s apprehensions with regard to the IRSA top slot appoint and contacted Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The PM has assured withdrawal of the notification of controversial appointment of Zafar Mahmood as Chairman IRSA, minister said.

Chief Minister Shah argued with the PM that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had decided that the chairman of the river authority will be appointed on rotation from the members of the provinces.

Jam Khan Shoro said that the prime minister accepted Sindh’s stance with regard to appointment of the Chairman Indus Rivers System Authority.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh cabinet in its session on Wednesday criticized the recent appointment of Zafar Mahmood, a known advocate for the controversial Kalabagh Dam, as Chairman of the IRSA.

The IRSA appointment was widely criticized in Sindh and the ruling PPP leaders had decided to approach the central government to reconsider the decision.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of Zafar Mehmood, as the new chairman of the IRSA for a three-year tenure under the IRSA ordinance promulgated to restructure the authority.