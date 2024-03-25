PM Shehbaz orders strict action against tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Prime on Monday directed concerned departments to take measures against tax defaulters and evaders on an emergency basis, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the track and trace system, Shehbaz Sharif also directed the formation of an inquiry committee to determine who was at fault.

The prime minister said that obstacles in the way of the track and trace system should be identified within seven days.

PM Shehbaz tasked the committee to come up with recommendations for the automatic system of taxation in factories.

The prime minister voiced his displeasure and questioned why the track and trace system wasn’t working properly. He directed the concerned officials to avail services of world-renowned organizations for the track and trace system.

He also sought a comprehensive plan of digital strategy and track and trace system. PM Shehbaz Sharif directed that the factories that refuse to follow the track and trace system should be sealed.

He said that the system is aimed at preventing counterfeiting and substandard products. “The sale of fake and unregistered cigarettes should be curbed and such cigarettes must destroyed,” Prime Minister’s directive

The prime minister said that Pakistan is suffering from economic problems and ‘mafias’ are damaging the national exchequer.

