PM calls on Muslim countries to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia

A delegation of the Arab Parliament, headed by its President Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan extended a warm welcome to the President of the Arab Parliament and the accompanying delegation.

While mentioning the historic bonds between the peoples of the Arab world and Pakistan, the premier emphasised the importance attached by Pakistan to peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.

PM Khan said that disputes like Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir are among the principal root causes of disaffection in the Muslim and Arab world.

He called for solidarity among Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian and Kashmir causes and stressed the imperative to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and OIC.

The prime minister also called on Muslim countries to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia, evident in different parts of the world.

PM Khan also shared with the delegation his vision of a transformed Pakistan. He said that Pakistan’s economic security paradigm centers on the three pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

The President of the Arab Parliament thanked the Prime Minister for receiving the delegation. He appreciated the role Pakistan has played in support of the Muslim causes, including Palestine.

He also called for a unanimous approach to deal with the regional and global challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.