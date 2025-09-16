PM calls to form Arab-Islamic task force to ward off Israel's expansionist designs

Doha: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to adopt effective measures to ward off Israel’s expansionist designs.

Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, he said Israel must be held accountable for its war crimes against humanity.

The Prime Minister reiterated OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership from the United Nations. He said the member states should actively consider other appropriate measures against Israel.

He urged the UN Security Council to urgently demand that Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, implement an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release hostages and exchange Palestinian prisoners.

The Prime Minister also called for a guaranteed, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and the protection of aid workers, medical teams, journalists and UN personnel.

He further emphasized the urgent need for a just, comprehensive, and lasting two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in Middle East.

He expressed Pakistan’s all-out support and solidarity with Qatar.

The Prime Minister said Israeli assault on Qatar is not an isolated incident but another manifestation of its declared hegemonic ambitions.

He said we deeply appreciate Qatar’s diplomatic efforts as it has consistently endeavored to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional and global peace.

Shehbaz Sharif said Israel’s genocidal campaign has reduced Gaza to rubble where more than 64000 Palestinians including thousands of children have been martyred. He said injustice has reached an unbearable level which must stop now.