PM arrives in Qatar to attend Doha summit after Israeli strikes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Qatar to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha, to deliberate on a unified response to Israel’s recent airstrike on the Qatari capital.

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been called in the wake of escalating developments in Palestine and Israel’s aggressive actions, including the Doha airstrikes, ongoing attempts to occupy Gaza, expanded settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, and the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Heads of state, government leaders, and senior officials from member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are expected to attend the high-level gathering.

​The Summit follows the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers held on Sunday in which Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also participated.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional countries, reaffirming its firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.

As a gesture of solidarity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha earlier on September 11, 2025, where he met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace, security, and stability.