PM cautions against spoilers trying to destabilise situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has cautioned the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab against the role of ‘spoilers’, both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilise the situation, ARY News reported on Friday.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today. They exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral matters and regional and international issues.

Recalling his telephonic conversation with his British PM Boris Johnson, the premier shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and regional stability.

PM Khan noted that it was critical to stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace and preclude any mass exodus. In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilising the economy were urgent needs.

The premier also cautioned against the role of “spoilers”, both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilise the situation.

Imran Khan further sensitised the UK side on the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including the inhuman snatching away of the mortal remains of Syed Ali Gillani, the senior Kashmiri leader.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, today. pic.twitter.com/W2ZLjEf1eI — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 3, 2021

On the bilateral plane, PM Imran Khan inter alia noted the long-standing relationship and strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. He also shared concerns on the retention of Pakistan on the UK’s Red List, causing inconvenience to dual nationals.

During the meeting, matters relating to climate change, peace and stability in South Asia and the global geopolitical situation were also discussed.