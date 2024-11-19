web analytics
PM chairs meeting on National Action Plan for counterterrorism

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the apex committee on the National Action Plan for counterterrorism has been underway with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The session being attended by the top military and civil leadership and concerned federal ministers.

Chief Ministers of provinces as well as heads of intelligence agencies were also attending the high-level meeting.

The session thoroughly reviewing the overall situation of the law and order in the country and implementation of the national action plan for counterterrorism.

The meeting will also discuss improving and effective coordination between provinces and the federal government as well as effective sharing of intelligence information.

The session is mulling over causes of increasing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan in view of a new wave of terrorism.

The session is expected to take decisions for boosting the internal security.

The participants of the meeting were earlier briefed about the results of the intelligence-based operations in country.

