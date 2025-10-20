PM chairs review meeting on energy reforms package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Power Division for ‘comprehensive’ policy recommendations while chairing a review meeting on the energy reforms package.

The industrialists and investors should be provided facilities as facilitating industrial and agriculture sectors is the foremost priority of the government, Shehbaz Sharif said.

He also directed the power division to ensure the positive utilization of the electricity. “An effective use of electricity could enhance the industrial and agriculture production.

The Power Division, in the meeting, briefed the prime minister about the reforms package over the power generation and its optimum utilization.

The PM urged for a comprehensive strategy to use electricity for increasing production in industrial and agriculture sector.

The session was briefed on progress over the policy recommendations and energy reforms.

Federal Ministers Awais Leghari, Ata Tarar, Ahad Cheema and PM’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar and other high officials attended the session.