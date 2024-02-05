PM, COAS visit AJK, condemn Indian actions in IIOJK

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Muzaffarabad along with interim Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

A press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the COAS General Asim Munir visited the areas along the Line of Control (LoC), and interacted with troops deployed on the front lines in the Sarian area.

The country’s top civil, and military leaders visited the Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, where they laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada.

PM, and COAS acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwavering faith of Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK had been exemplary.

#ISPR

Prime Minister of #Pakistan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and #Kashmir and General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Muzaffarabad. #COAS later visited troops deployed on the front lines along Line of Control (LOC) in Sarian Sector. Upon arrival… pic.twitter.com/gVWAFsHjrB — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) February 5, 2024

Pakistani leadership said brewing humanitarian and security crises in the Indian Occupied Kashmir seriously threatens regional peace and stability. Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self determination in light of UNSC resolutions.

ISPR said New Delhi is attempting to change the demography of Illegally Occupied Kashmir through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns.

It said such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives.

Gen Asim Munir was briefed about the latest situation along the Line of Control LoC and appreciated the operational readiness, high morale and effective response of troops to Indian CFVs.

In his address to troops, COAS said any aggression or violation of territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded with full national resolve and military might. He said Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively.

The top general mentioned the Indian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil.

Army Chief added that such callous disregard for international law and norms of international system was becoming a routine occurrence and India was now being called out openly by many countries in the world, exposing her sham credentials.

Earlier on arrival, Chief of Army Staff was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.