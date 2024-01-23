PM Committee for General Election meets in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s committee to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections will meet today, ARY News reported.

A session of the committee has been summoned in Karachi at 7:00 PM with regard to general elections, with focus on the law and order and administrative matters.

Minister of Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar, who is convenor of the body, will chair the meeting.

Federal interior secretary and chief secretary Sindh will attend the meeting.

Chief secretaries of Punjab, Balochistan and KP will also attend the session.

The meeting will review the law-and-order situation in Sindh.

Sindh’s chief secretary will brief the meeting about administrative matters and law and order in the province.

The officials of law enforcement agencies of Sindh will also attend the meeting.

The next session of the committee will be held in Lahore.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq formed a seven-member committee to ensure smooth conduct of upcoming general elections.

The committee will assess and provide support for the requirements for conducting general elections.

It will also be responsible for immediate decision-making to provide additional security for effective control over the law-and-order situation.

The committee will implement the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan for the conduct of the general elections.