PM Imran offers condolences to UK PM Johnson following his mother’s demise

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday extended his deepest condolences to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the sad demise of his mother who passed away on Monday.

The prime minister took to Twitter to express his grief and sorrow over the death of Charlotte Johnson Wahl who was the mother of British PM.

“My condolences to Prime Minister BorisJohnson on the sad demise of his mother. In this difficult moment my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” he said in a tweet.

The UK premier’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was a professional painter, died at the age of 79, the Telegraph newspaper reported on September 13.

Johnson Wahl passed away “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, citing a statement from the family.